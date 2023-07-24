Daniel Amartey to respect coach's decision on position at Besiktas

Daniel Amartey has expressed his willingness to respect the coach's decision regarding the position he will play at his new club Besiktas.

The versatile 28-year-old player has showcased his adaptability over the years, excelling as a centre-back, defensive midfielder, and sometimes right-back.

Having parted ways with Leicester City after an eight-year tenure that saw him win the Premier League and FA Cup with the English club, Amartey is now embarking on a new adventure with Besiktas.

The player has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish side, and he is eager to contribute to their success in any role he is assigned.

Amartey revealed, "In my career, I played in the positions of centre-back, right-back, and defensive midfielder. But I don't care where I play. I respect my coach's decision, I will play wherever he wants me to play."

Amartey made it clear that his priority is the collective success of the team, and he is ready to adapt and perform to the best of his abilities in any position required by the coach.

In addition to discussing his football journey, Amartey addressed heartwarming news that recently emerged in the media. Reports suggested that he gifted a car to someone who played a significant role in his life during his formative years in Ghana.

Confirming the news, Amartey revealed that the recipient of the generous gift was his football coach when he was just 12 years old. He praised the coach for being a kind and supportive figure during his youth, acknowledging the challenges of finding such guidance in Africa.

Amartey stated, "Yes, this news is true. He was my football coach in Ghana when I was 12. He was a good person because it is very difficult for someone to help you in Africa. He helped me a lot when I was young, he did everything he could. That's why I gave him a car."