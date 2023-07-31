Daniel Amartey would be loved by Turkish fans if he performs - Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson, has expressed confidence in the ability of Daniel Amartey to survive in the Turkey Super League stating that the positive attitude of Turkish fans could be a good factor

Amartey who joined Besiktas on a three-year deal after ending his long stay in the Premier League with Leicester City has begun working with the Turkish side and is expected to be massively involved in their 2023/24 campaign.

Johnson who played regularly in the same league many years ago believes Amartey has what it takes to establish himself as a great figure in the competition.

The former Fernabahce defender said the Turkish fanbase loves everyone regardless of their race which is why he believes, Amartey will be presented with a friendly atmosphere to thrive.

“What I like about Turkey is that they don’t care whether you are a foreigner or not, once you do the job for them, they will love you and even opposing teams will praise you at the stadium,” he told Graphic Sports.

“But once he proves himself he would be loved by the fans.”

“It could be a problem if you do not do well, but if you do well in the first year you will survive,” he added.