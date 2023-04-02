Daniel Amartey's Leicester City sack manager Brendan Rodgers

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey will have a new manager at Leicester City after the Premier League club sacked Brendan Rodgers following a fifth defeat in six league games.

Amartey, who has been with Leicester City since 2016, had been a consistent player under Rodgers, always performing at his best whenever called upon.

Rodgers was appointed in February 2019 and achieved remarkable success with the team, leading them to their first-ever FA Cup triumph in 2021. However, this season, performances and results have been "below our shared expectations," according to chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management," Srivaddhanaprabha said. "Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming, and with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status."

He added that the task ahead of them in the final 10 games of the season is clear. "We now need to come together - fans, players, and staff - and show the poise, quality, and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club," he said.

Amartey will hope to impress the new manager and earn regular minutes.