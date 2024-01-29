GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Daniel Boateng appointed Chairman of male U-15 national team

Published on: 29 January 2024
Daniel Darko Boateng, a dedicated football administrator and founder of Kings Palace Football Club (formerly Akosombo Krystal Palace FC), has been appointed as Chairman of the male U-15 national team.

In addition to his role as chairman, Boateng is also the Head of the Science Department at Akosombo International School (VRA schools) and the only certified and recognized IAAF physiotherapist in Ghana.

Boateng's vast experience in football administration and his expertise in sports science will undoubtedly be valuable assets to the U-15 national team.

He will be joined by George Wiredu of Elmina Sharks, who will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee. With their combined knowledge and passion for the sport, the duo is poised to lead the young players to success.

