Daniel Bomfah expects BA United's Return to GPL following Bofoakwa Tano's promotion

Former BA United striker Daniel Bomfah has expressed his confidence that the club will follow in the footsteps of their rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, and secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa recently secured their promotion to the league in a thrilling playoff match against Techiman Eleven Wonders, which culminated in a 1-1 draw and a tense penalty shootout.

Ultimately, Bofoakwa triumphed 7-6, deserving their place in the upcoming league competition.

Despite the historical rivalry between BA United and Bofoakwa Tano, Bomfah praised the latter team, commending them for their hard work and achievement.

However, he remained optimistic that his former club would rise to the challenge and make a return to the top-flight league next season.

In his own words, Bomfah stated, "I’m a fan of BA United and everyone knows the rivalry between us, but truth be told, I’m happy with their qualification to the Ghana Premier League. Next year, we will also qualify by following the footsteps of our rivals.

The competition becomes intense if we are playing in the same competition, so once Bofoakwa has returned to the GPL, we also have to work hard and secure qualification next season to make the competition between us great. BA United and Bofoakwa Tano’s games are always difficult, a lot of things go into it."