German-Ghanaian defender Daniel Heber played a pivotal role in FC Magdeburg's dominant 3-0 victory over FC KÃ¶ln in a thrilling Bundesliga 2 encounter at the Avnet Arena.

Daniel Heber broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, rising to meet Baris Atik's pinpoint cross from a set-piece. His powerful header found the back of the net, giving Magdeburg a well-deserved 1-0 lead.

The game continued with fast-paced action, and Mohamed El Hankouri doubled the advantage just six minutes later, capitalizing on a swift counter-attack to slot home from inside the box. The final blow came in injury time when Samuel Loric added a third, finishing off a lightning-fast break with a precise left-footed shot from outside the box.

Daniel Heber's goal was his first in the Bundesliga 2 this season, and with Magdeburg’s first win over KÃ¶ln in their last three encounters, the team secured all three points, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.