Daniel-Kofi Kyereh congratulates captain Andre Ayew on Ghana record

Freiburg midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh referred to Ghana captain Andre Ayew as a legend while congratulating him on his latest achievement.

After impressing in Ghana's win over Switzerland on Thursday, the 32-year-old became the country's most-capped player with 110 appearances.

Ayew was presented with a commemorative jersey for his outstanding achievement, and he has received messages of congratulations from fans and teammates.

Kyereh, who came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Switzerland, took to social media to congratulate Ayew.

Ayew led Ghana to become the first and only African country to win the World Cup at the U-20 level.

It is still his greatest accomplishment, and it motivates him to aim for the main World Cup.

Ayew will captain Ghana in Qatar, where the Black Stars will attempt to become world champions.

Ghana are in a difficult group with Portugal. Uruguay and South Korea.

Black Stars will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea four days later.

The African giants' final group game is against Uruguay, which Ghanaians see as a golden opportunity to avenge their quarter-final loss in 2010.