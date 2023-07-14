Daniel-Kofi Kyereh determined for comeback after cruciate ligament injury

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who suffered a second cruciate ligament injury in his career, is determined to make a comeback for SC Freiburg.

It has been over five months since the injury, and Kyereh has been working hard in rehabilitation to return to the pitch.

Reflecting on the support he received from his teammates, Kyereh recalls a special moment when they warmed up wearing shirts with his name and number 11 before the derby against VfB. Even Vincenzo Grifo presented him with a jersey during the goal celebration. Kyereh fondly remembers the fans cheering him as he came into the corner after the 2-1 win, describing it as a moment he will never forget.

With his focus on getting back on the pitch, Kyereh is pleased with the progress of his rehabilitation, stating they are right on schedule. He underwent part of his rehab in Barcelona but remained in contact with his colleagues. He will join the team for their training camp in Schruns, Austria from July 20th to 28th.

While he does not provide an exact timeline for his return, Kyereh aims to pick up where he left off in his "very successful" debut season, where he played twelve Bundesliga games and scored two goals. Just before his injury, he was in great form. He expresses gratitude to his teammates for bringing the season to a successful conclusion.

Looking ahead, Kyereh is eager to continue his journey with SC Freiburg and participate in the Europa League. He describes his World Cup appearances for Ghana as an incredible experience and hopes to have a more successful campaign in the future.

As for Freiburg's goals for the upcoming season, Kyereh emphasizes humility but also acknowledges the potential for improvement.

Despite surpassing expectations in competitions like the DFB Cup and Europa League, Kyereh believes there is room for a few more wins.

Freiburg finished fifth in the Bundesliga, reached the DFB Cup semi-finals, and progressed to the Europa League last 16 against Juventus.