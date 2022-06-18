Daniel-Kofi Kyereh emerges as surprise transfer target for Turkish giants Besiktas

Besiktas have entered the race to sign Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

A host of clubs are vying for Kyereh's signature in the summer transfer window, with Turkish giants being the latest club.

Many people in Turkey are surprised by the news, but Besiktas are confident in signing Kyereh, who they believe will improve their team.

However, Bundesliga side Freiburg are the frontrunners to sign the highly-rated 26-year-old attacking midfielder, according to Sky Germany.

Kyereh had previously been linked with Werder Bremen who have dropped out of the race.

Bremen saw a bid rejected by Pauli who are determined to earn a lot of money from the transfer.

St. Pauli are reportedly asking around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games last season.

Kyereh joined St Pauli from Wehen Weisbaden in 2020.

He is currently a key member of the Black Stars and is expected to be named to the squad for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.