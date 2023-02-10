Daniel-Kofi Kyereh sidelined for remainder of season due to injury

Freiburg have said Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will not be able to continue his playing duties for the rest of the season.

The injury was sustained during a training session, resulting in a tear in Kyereh's cruciate ligament. The club issued a statement after a scan at the Freiburg University Hospital confirmed the injury to be serious and in need of proper time to heal.

The statement read: “Kofi Kyereh has contracted a cruciate ligament rupture during training and is cancelled for the rest of the season.”

“In Thursday training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel. An examination at the Freiburg University Hospital revealed the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture.”

“An operation is to follow in the next few days. The offensive player will no longer be available this season.”

“We wish Kofi a successful operation and a good recovery!” the statement ended.

The news means that Kyereh will miss the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier matches against Angola, which are set to take place next month.

Throughout the current season, he has played in 18 games across all competitions, contributing three goals and an assist.