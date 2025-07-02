Daniel Kyerewaa departs Preußen Münster after contract expiry

German-Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kyerewaa has left Bundesliga II side PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster after choosing not to renew his contract, which expired on Monday night.

The 23-year-old is now a free agent and is attracting interest from several clubs across Germany.

Kyerewaa joined MÃ¼nster in May 2023, making the switch from Schalke 04 II, where he spent three seasons. The versatile midfielder rose through the youth ranks of Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf before joining Schalke in 2020.

Despite an early shoulder injury setback, he became a regular starter for the reserve side and was twice called up to the senior team in the 2021â€“22 season for 2. Bundesliga matches against Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden.

His most prolific campaign came in 2022â€“23 when he scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists in 32 appearances for Schalke 04 II. Known for his versatility, Kyerewaa has featured in multiple midfield roles and even filled in as a winger and right-back during his time at Schalke.