Daniel Kyerewaa departs Preußen Münster after contract expiry

German-Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kyerewaa has left Bundesliga II side Preußen Münster after choosing not to renew his contract, which expired on Monday night.

The 23-year-old is now a free agent and is attracting interest from several clubs across Germany.

Kyerewaa joined Münster in May 2023, making the switch from Schalke 04 II, where he spent three seasons. The versatile midfielder rose through the youth ranks of Fortuna Düsseldorf before joining Schalke in 2020.

Despite an early shoulder injury setback, he became a regular starter for the reserve side and was twice called up to the senior team in the 2021–22 season for 2. Bundesliga matches against Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden.

His most prolific campaign came in 2022–23 when he scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists in 32 appearances for Schalke 04 II. Known for his versatility, Kyerewaa has featured in multiple midfield roles and even filled in as a winger and right-back during his time at Schalke.