Daniel Laryea to officiate CAF Champions League showdown between Simba SC and Jwaneng Galaxy FC

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate the highly anticipated CAF Champions League match between Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC and Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy FC.

The eagerly awaited CAF Champions League clash is scheduled to kick off at the national stadium in Dar Es Salaam at 19:00 on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Daniel Laryea, known for his officiating role at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, will lead a team of experienced officials for this crucial encounter. Assisting him on the field will be Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey as Assistant I, Roland Nii Dodoo Addy as Assistant II, and Charles Benle Bulu as the Fourth Official.

The officiating team also includes Angesom Ogbamariam from Eritrea, Commissioner Evarist Menkouande Referee Assessor from Cameroon, Timothy Mazhindu as the General Coordinator from Zimbabwe, and Humphrey Tlhobelo as the Security Officer from South Africa.

Simba SC aims to showcase their prowess on home turf and secure a crucial victory to enhance their prospects in the tournament. On the other hand, Jwaneng Galaxy FC, representing Botswana, will be eager to defy expectations and make a statement against their formidable opponents.