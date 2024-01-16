Daniel Neequaye Kotey retains role as head coach for Ghana Beach Soccer team

Daniel Neequaye Kotey has retained his position as the head coach of the Beach Soccer national team, affectionately known as the Black Sharks.

This decision comes on the heels of Kotey's commendable leadership, guiding the team to the last phase of qualifiers in the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

Kotey's wealth of experience and strategic acumen in beach soccer has earned him the continued trust of the authorities. Assisting him in the technical team is Julius Caesar, adding depth and expertise to the coaching setup.

Meanwhile, Nana Opoku Amankwaah assumes the crucial role of Team Manager, contributing to the overall management and coordination of the team.

The retention of Daniel Neequaye Kotey as head coach signifies Ghana's commitment to building on the team's recent successes and making a strong bid for the upcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

Having narrowly missed out to Egypt in the last edition held in Mozambique, the Black Sharks are gearing up for another audacious attempt to secure a prominent position in the continental competition.