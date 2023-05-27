Daniel Nii Adjei names 'football doctor' Jordan Opoku as the best player he ever played with

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei, has expressed his admiration for his ex-teammate Jordan Opoku, declaring him the best player he played with during his time at the club.

Nii Adjei, who was associated with Asante Kotoko from 2007 to 2011 and made a brief return in the 2018-2019 season when Opoku rejoined the team, had the opportunity to share the dressing room with the talented midfielder.

Reflecting on his experiences at Asante Kotoko, Nii Adjei, who left the club in 2019, commended Jordan Opoku for his exceptional qualities on the field.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Nii Adjei celebrated and acknowledged Opoku as a true football genius and the best midfielder he has ever played alongside. He conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for his former teammate.

"I want celebrate this man. Jordan Opoku a true definition of a football doctor. Best midfielder hv played with. "Bro I salute you."

During his time with the Porcupine Warriors, Jordan Opoku enjoyed considerable success, securing numerous trophies, including two Ghana Premier League titles. He played a pivotal role alongside Nii Adjei in the club's journey to the money zone of African inter-club competitions in 2008.

Since retiring from professional football, Nii Adjei has transitioned into coaching and currently serves as the head coach of Elmina Sharks' women's team, Sea Lions.