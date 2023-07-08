Daniel Nii Adjei narrates how he was denied contract extension by Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei has revealed that he was denied a new contract at the club due to his age.

According to him, after a fruitful spell at the club, he was willing to continue to achieve more success but the club cited his age as an excuse at the expense of the quality and maturity he possessed.

He then advised Ghanaian clubs to consider the abilities of the players they intend to sign or keep rather than their ages.

He also challenged players to devote time to self-improvement rather than focusing solely on what coaches will teach them.

“At Asante Kotoko, I remember when I wanted a new contract, they told me that I am an old player now and so I was not given the new deal. But you know I went to TP Mazembe and won everything,” he told Fox FM.

“So, it is not about the age of the player all the time. The maturity of current players in the Ghana Premier League is not enough and that is why most of them cannot perform when they leave Ghana. Some of us were very mature before we left Ghana to play elsewhere in Africa,”

“I have heard people say we don’t have good coaches in Ghana but we have to also ask ourselves whether the players are learning. A coach can train and teach you but is it up to the player to grab it or fail to learn. I personally learned a lot from my coaches and they had an impact on my career. We were learning during our time. So that is another area we have to look at,” he added.