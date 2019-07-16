Daniel Nii Adjei, Obed Owusu and three others declared surplus to requirements at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have told experienced stars Daniel Nii Adjei and Obed Owusu their services will not be needed for the upcoming season.

The five-man list includes Dany Zabo Teguy, Umar Basiru and Stephen Nyarko.

Adjei rejoined the club on a free transfer but could not make the necessary impact.

Owusu has been at the club since 2015 when he joined from Berekum Chelsea but his lack of goals has been a constant worry.

A club statement on Monday read: “We have put the following players on transfer;

“Obed Owusu, Dany Zabo Teguy, Umar Basiru, Stephen Nyarko and Daniel Nii Adjei.

“We thank them for their services and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Kotoko have signed ten players ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.