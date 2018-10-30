Daniel Nii Adjei ready to don Asante Kotoko shirt again

Former Asante Kotoko captain Daniel Nii Adjei has reiterated his desire to re-join the side.

Adjei, who is currently training with the Porcupine Warriors, hopes that head Coach CK Akonnor would endorse his signing ahead of the club’s participation in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

“I was invited to train with the team after talking to the coach and management,” Adjei told Oyerepa FM.

”I haven’t signed yet but will do so very soon.The coach will have the final say and that’s why i am training with the team so he assesses me.”

”When you go to roam you do what the Romans do,i have seen how the players are working tirelessly to take Kotoko higher,” Adjei added.

”Playing for Kotoko at this time is like giving back to the club that made me who I am,”