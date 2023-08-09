Daniel Nii Adjei tips Prosper Narteh Ogum to succeed as coach of Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei has predicted that Prosper Narteh Ogum would succeed upon his return to the team as coach.

On Monday, August 7, the Porcupine Warrior officially unveiled Ogum, who had led the team to Ghana Premier League triumph two seasons ago.

Nii Adjei, who enjoyed an illustrious career with the Kumasi-based team before playing for TP Mazambe in DR Congo, Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco, and Elmina Sharks in Ghana, has expressed optimising while hailing the return of the former West Africa Football Association (WAFA) coach.

“I have talked to him once and he has advised me on how to treat players so I know treating players and being with players he is someone who can do it best because he cares about players and what players will do," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“He is someone who is a teacher, he can teach his players on the field of play so he coming back will be something great because he has the experience and he has been there before and he knows what the supporters need and expect of him.

“So I know it won’t be a problem for him and he will do well for the club," he added.

Prior to the new season, Asante Kotoko on Tuesday formally began pre-season at Beposo.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Heart of Lions to kick off their 2023–24 Ghana Premier League campaign.