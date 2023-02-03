GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Daniel Nii Laryea to officiate Al Merrikh-Zamalek CAF Champions League clash

Published on: 03 February 2023
Daniel Laryea

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Daniel Laryea as center referee for this month’s Champions League match between Al Merrikh of Sudan and Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The 35-year-old, leads a quartet of Ghanaian referees appointed for the game scheduled for the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 15H00.

The other three are Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey – (Assistant I), Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official).

Daniel Laryea and Kwesi Brobbey Acheampong are part of the referees for the ongoing Championship of African Nations tournament in Algeria.

 

 

