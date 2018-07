Versatile wing back Daniel Opare is reported to have agreed a two-year contract with German Bundesliga II outfit Dynamo Dresden.

The 27-year-old was said to have agreed a move to Turkish side Besiktas where he had a successuful loan spell three seasons ago.

Opare has been without a club since March when Bundesliga side Augsburg terminated his contract for dishonesty and lying.

According to Footballmadeinghana officials of Dresden held successful talks with the Ghana international Friday.