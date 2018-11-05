Daniel Opare: Royal Antwerp defender picks injury in Royal Antwerp win over Standard Liege

Ghana defender Daniel Opare suffered an injury for Royal Antwerp in their 2-0 win over Standard Liege in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Sunday.

Opare was one of the experienced players counted on by coach Laszlo Boloni ahead of the crucial clash against his former side, Standard Liege at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

However, the luck was on the Ghanaian side as he sustained an injury with just 13 minutes on the clock before being replaced by Portuguese youngster Aurelio Buta.

The Great Old managed to cope without the nomadic right-back as they defeated Standard Liege 2-0 courtesy goals from Lior Refaelov and Didier Lamkel Ze.

Opare has made 9 appearances for Antwerp who are occupying 3rd on the spot in the ongoing top-flight campaign.