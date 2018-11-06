Ghana defender Daniel Opare suffers injury, set to undergo tests today

Ghana defender Daniel Opare is set to undergo tests on Tuesday after picking up an injury in Royal Antwerp's victory Standard Liege on Saturday.

Opare was one of the experienced players counted on by coach Laszlo Boloni ahead of the crucial clash against his former side, Standard Liege at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

However, luck was not the Ghanaian side as he sustained an injury with just 13 minutes on the clock before being replaced by Portuguese youngster Aurelio Buta.

The Great Old managed to cope without the nomadic right-back as they defeated Standard Liege 2-0 courtesy goals from Lior Refaelov and Didier Lamkel Ze.

Opare has made 9 appearances for Antwerp who are occupying 3rd on the spot in the ongoing top-flight campaign.