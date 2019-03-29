Daniel Opare to profit from Buta's long-term injury to stake claim at Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare could profit from an injury to Aurélio Buta to stake a starting berth against Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League tonight.

Opare, 28, returned to full scale training on Wednesday after the international break where he featured for Ghana in their 1-0 win over Kenya in the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Buta has been ruled out of the rest of the season after undergoing operation on a meniscus problem he picked up at the height of his right knee during a league match at Kortrijk.

The unfortunate situation presents the Ghanaian a fine opportunity to stake a claim in the team after his struggles.

Opare seems to be the right man to take Buta's place at right-back even though Seck has been experimented at training during the international break.

“While he wasn't there, we tried Seck as right back in practice games. That may be an option, but Teunckens or Baby can also play in a manner of speaking. Opare can work on both sides and also the young Quirynen is a possibility. Opare already had opportunities in the past games, it's up to him to make himself heard ... when he plays." Antwerp Romanian coach László Bölöni said

The Ghana international has made 14 appearances for the side since joining.