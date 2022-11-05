Daniel Owusu: First Vienna winger undergoes successful operation after horrendous leg injury

Austrian club First Vienna have announced that striker Daniel Owusu has undergone surgery to correct the season-ending injury he sustained on Friday, 4 November 2022, during the derby clash in the 2. Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, broke his ankle in a horrific incident in front of the home fans against city rivals Rapid II Vienna.

On 60 minutes, Owusu, without an opponent marking him, slipped in an attempt to control a ball and twisted his leg so badly that it stuck out.

The medical staff quickly rush over and helped and got treated on the pitch before being stretchered off.

First Vienna later posted on their Twitter account: ‘‘#comebackstronger ! 💪 Daniel Owusu broke his ankle yesterday in the home game against Rapid II. 😫

The offensive man has already had a successful operation! 👍. We wish our number 7 a speedy recovery! ‘’

It is unknown when the promising winger will be returning to the pitch.