Danish-born Ghanaian defender Jonas Jensen-Abbew overjoyed with debut goal for FC Nordsjaelland

Danish-born Ghanaian defender Jonas Jensen-Abbew created a moment of history to be cherished as he netted his first goal for FC Nordsjaelland, bringing immense joy to both himself and the club.

The joy and excitement were palpable as Jensen-Abbew's strike found the back of the net, not only marking a significant personal milestone but also igniting a wave of jubilation among teammates and passionate fans alike.

This remarkable feat occurred during a Europa Conference League match on Thursday night, where the 21-year-old earned a rare starting spot against Spartak Trnava and made it count.

His goal ultimately propelled the team to a 2-0 victory.

For the talented young defender, this goal marked a significant milestone—it was his very first goal for FC Nordsjaelland. Overflowing with pride, he expressed, "It feels absolutely fantastic. It's great to be able to come in and make a difference and help the team—that's the most important thing. I guess it was the perfect night for me, so I can't ask for much more."

The 21-year-old aptly described the goal, attributing it to the replication of a well-practiced moment from their training sessions.

"I see the ball coming towards Lucas Hey, and that he gets his head on it. Then I just slice it and watch it go in. We had a similar situation in training where I also got to score, so it was a bit of a rehearsed one."