Danish coaches name Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah as Best Player of the Spring

Teen sensation Ernest Nuamah has been named the best player of the Spring in the Danish Super Liga.

The 12 coaches in the Super Liga unanimously voted for the Ghanaian, who has been in phenomenal form this season for FC Nordsjaelland.

Nuamah moved from being the sixth best player in the league in Autumn to emerging top of the list with few games remaining to end an amazing campaign.

Andreas Schjelderup, the best player in Autumn presented the award to the talented 19-year-old via a video message due to his involvement with new club Bodo in Norway.

"Hi guys, It's been a pleasure following all you guys in the pas month. I miss you so much and I just want to stop by and congratulate Ernest 'Nana Messi' Nuamah for the award for the player of the spring that was voted by all the managers. You've got some big shoes to step in with the penalties and you did that very well, I enjoy watching you play," he said from his base in Norway.

Nuamah expressed gratitude to his teammates and coaches for helping him excel at the club.

"First of all, I want to thank everybody, my teammates and coaches for this amazing season. We put everything together and it was not only me but I ma proud of the team and what we have achieved this season," he said.

The teen forward scored 12 goals for Nordsjaelland this season, earning him his maiden Black Stars call up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar on June 18.