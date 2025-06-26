Danish-Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey eyes more success with Stuttgart after signing new contract

Danish midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Nikolas Nartey, has indicated that he hopes to enjoy more success with VfB Stuttgart after signing a new contract with the club.

The midfielder missed most of the 2024/25 football season due to an injury.

Fortunately, he recovered in the latter part of the season and made his Bundesliga comeback on matchday 34 in the 3-2 win against RB Leipzig, and also played in the subsequent 4-2 DFB Cup final against Arminia Bielefeld.

Today, Nartey has extended his VfB Stuttgart by another year.

“VfB Stuttgart has extended Nikolas Nartey's contract for another year. The 25-year-old's contract with the Cannstatt-based club is now valid until June 30, 2026,” the German club announced on Thursday.

Speaking to the media team of Stuttgart after signing the deal, the midfielder shared his delight, stressing that he is determined to help the club achieve its goals.

"Even in the final stretch of the season, it was a fantastic feeling to be back on the pitch with the boys and win the DFB Cup. Now I'm happy that our journey together continues and that I can continue to wear the VfB jersey in the future. I want to do my part to continue the successful path and achieve our goals together,” Nikolas Nartey said.