Former Ghana U17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif is being monitored by Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, the 17-year-old is on the shopping list of the 12-time Danish Superliga champions.

FC Copenhagen representatives are satisfied with the performance of the Densu Rovers SC player.

Yusif played at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India and was a key member of the team that won silver at the African Championship in Gabon.