Danish side Nordsjaelland make history with FIVE Ghanaians in a match

Nordsjaelland went into the history books on Sunday when it became the first European side to field highest number of Ghanaian players in a match, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Denmark top-flight side also became the first European club to start the highest number of Ghanaians in a match during the game against Silkeborg.

The involvement of Ghanaian players also bodes well for their country as each of the players are aged 19 but for Francis Abu who is 18.

And they did not disappoint as Ghanaians scored both goals for the home side that helped them to rally from two goals down to draw in the game.

The Farum-based side played five young Ghanaian players by the end of their 2-2 with Silkeborg during the top-flight league game.

Nordsjaelland also made histroy in the same match with the higgest number of Ghanaian players to start a match in a top-flight game with Clinton Antwi, Mohammed Kudus, Isaac Atanga and Ibrahim Sadiq.

By the end of the game, five Ghanaians had played for Nordsjaelland as Francis Abu came on a substitute in the 56th minute for Danish youngster Mads Aaquist.

Kudus gave his side the hope when he pulled one goal back after the break as Silkeborg had raced into a 2-0 lead by the halftime.

The multi-talented midfielder struck in the 52nd minute before substitute Abu grabbed in equaliser for the home side with 11 minutes remaining.

The news of this impressive history will also delight the Ghanaian football academy Right to Dream as all the players involved in the match had trained at the Akosombo-based academy.

The Right to Dream Academy is the best football training school in the football talent factory of Ghana with needy kids getting the chance to play football while getting the the best education which their parents can't afford.

This also shows that the the acquisition of Danish side Nordsjaelland by Ghana-trained chairman Tom Vernon has hugely benefited the West African country.

With this opportunity to give young Ghanaian players the chance at the Danish club, it would be the stepping stone to the discovering the world class players for Black Stars in future.

With this level of resilience shown by the Ghanaian players it would not be long before top clubs in top leagues of Europe will come calling.

It was a historic finish for the Ghanaians in the match as they have completely erased the history set by players like Ibrahim Tank and Mallam Yayha at Borussia Dortmund, Mohammed Gargo and Stephen Appiah with Italian side Udinese, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng at Portsmouth and then at AC Milan.