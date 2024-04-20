Danitrade Ventures announced as headline sponsors of Brong Ahafo Colts/Juvenile League

The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association has disclosed Danitrade Ventures as the main sponsors of their Colts/Juvenile League, an announcement made several weeks ago.

Danitrade has been an unwavering partner, contributing 10,000 Ghana cedis to empower young athletes and enhance their sporting experiences by supporting Sunyani, Jaman South, and Dormaa District Football in the 2023/24 league season.

During a presentation held at the Brong Ahafo Football Association secretariat on March 27th, Mrs. Anita Danso, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, alongside Mr. Dominic Kesse, manager, and PRO of the company Mr. Clement Ntiamoah, met with the Regional Football Association chairman, Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, some executive committee members, and juvenile club administrators.

"At Danitrade, we believe in investing in the future, and there's no better way to do so than by nurturing the talents of our youth. Through our sustained partnership with the football association, we aim to provide opportunities for young athletes to thrive both on and off the field.

The 10,000 cedis contribution per season for three years is a testament to our commitment to grassroots sports development and the belief that every child deserves access to quality sporting experiences," Mrs. Anita Danso, the CEO, said.

"As we look ahead, Danitrade remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower the next generation. We are proud to stand alongside the Colts League of the Brong Ahafo Football Association in their mission to cultivate young talent and instil important life skills through the power of sport. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact and build a brighter future for our youth," she added.

The commitment of the Ghana Football Association to developing colts/juvenile football has permeated through the football fabric of all the 10 Regional Football Associations, who are implementing measures to develop the sport from the grassroots.