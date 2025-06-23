GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Danlad Ibrahim grateful to Asante Kotoko for launching his career

Published on: 23 June 2025
Danlad Ibrahim grateful to Asante Kotoko for launching his career

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed deep gratitude to the club for playing a pivotal role in his development and national team exposure.

In an interview with GTV Sports, Ibrahim acknowledged Kotoko’s influence on his rise. “Asante Kotoko gave me a very big platform,” Danlad said. “With all my national team appearances, it was because of Kotoko.”

Danlad rose through the ranks at the Kumasi-based club, eventually becoming their first-choice goalkeeper. His performances earned him call-ups to Ghana’s U-20, U-23, and senior national teams, including a key role in the Black Satellites' triumph at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made his senior Black Stars debut while still at Kotoko and became a symbol of the club’s ability to groom top talent.

Though his exit from the club followed a reported fallout with coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, Danlad has not let that overshadow his appreciation. “I remain thankful,” he added.

Danlad is being monitored by clubs in North Africa and Europe after a great season with Ethiopian Coffee

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more