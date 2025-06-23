Danlad Ibrahim grateful to Asante Kotoko for launching his career

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed deep gratitude to the club for playing a pivotal role in his development and national team exposure.

In an interview with GTV Sports, Ibrahim acknowledged Kotoko’s influence on his rise. “Asante Kotoko gave me a very big platform,” Danlad said. “With all my national team appearances, it was because of Kotoko.”

Danlad rose through the ranks at the Kumasi-based club, eventually becoming their first-choice goalkeeper. His performances earned him call-ups to Ghana’s U-20, U-23, and senior national teams, including a key role in the Black Satellites' triumph at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made his senior Black Stars debut while still at Kotoko and became a symbol of the club’s ability to groom top talent.

Though his exit from the club followed a reported fallout with coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, Danlad has not let that overshadow his appreciation. “I remain thankful,” he added.

Danlad is being monitored by clubs in North Africa and Europe after a great season with Ethiopian Coffee