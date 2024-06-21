Danlad insists excellent relationship with Kotoko coach Ogum despite departure

Ibrahim Danlad, who recently departed from Asante Kotoko, insists he maintains an excellent relationship with coach Prosper Ogum despite his limited role last season and eventual exit from the club.

Danlad, who had been with Kotoko since 2016, found himself on the bench for most of the season, leading to speculation about tensions with Ogum. However, Danlad clarified the situation in an interview with 3Sports.

"I have an excellent relationship with Coach Ogum, and I think that is why I was handed the captaincy. We have a great relationship, he constantly advises me when I do something wrong. It was not a sole decision by the coach to bench me or part ways with the club but rather a joint decision made by the IMC and me. As a player, I can never have issues with the coach because our paths may cross again," Danlad stated.

Having joined Kotoko as a teen, Danlad rose through the ranks, impressing during loan spells at Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal before becoming the first-choice goalkeeper. He was also part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and played a key role in Ghana U-20's victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Danlad's next move will be determined by his management, amid links with rivals Hearts of Oak.