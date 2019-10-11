Danlad, Kwame Baah receive Black Meteors call-up

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Asante Kotoko duo Ibrahim Danlad and Kwame Baah all goalkeepers have been called to join Ghana’s U-23 side as they begin preparations for the AFCON U-23 tournament to be staged in Egypt.

The FA has sent a letter to the Porcupine warriors to release their players for the national assignment.

The Black Meteors are expected to begin camping on Friday ahead of the tournament which begins on 8 November, 2019.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to begin camping with local based players before the foreign based players join the team for the tournament.

Ghana will face hosts Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in the tournament.