Danny Welbeck expresses gratitude to Ghanaian parents for 'good genes' after FA Cup winner

Danny Welbeck has praised his Ghanaian parents after inheriting their 'good genes' which has kept him going at 34, as he ages like fine wine in the sport.

The English-born Ghanaian has been colossal for the Seagulls under Fabian Hurzeler, scoring the winner in the FA Cup fifth round against Newcastle United at St Mary's.

The former Manchester United forward lobbed the ball over Martin Dubravka in extra time to hand the visitors victory in extra time. Alexander Isak had opened the scoring for the Magpies from the spot before Gambia international Yankuba Minteh levelled to force the game into another 30 minutes.

"It is great to get the winning goal. It was a solid team performance. There was a lot going on in the game, lots of ups and downs, but we stuck with it. I'm so proud of the lads," he said after the game

"Newcastle can always put you under pressure. They are very dangerous but we stuck to our guns and we put in a great shift."

Asked about how he feels at 34, the FA Cup winner with Arsenal said: "I'm feeling very good, feeling fit and feeling strong - thanks to my mum and dad for giving me good genes."