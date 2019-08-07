Danny Welbeck set to join English side Watford

Danny Welbeck spent five years at Arsenal making 142 appearances

England striker of Ghanaian descent Danny Welbeck is the verge of joining Premier League side Watford.

The 28-year-old, who played for Arsenal last season, is close to concluding a deal after negotiations started two days ago.

Welbeck left the Gunners this summer after five years as he opted not to extend his expired contract.

The Hornets have now swooped to sign the striker with the belief that they can help him beat his injury problems.

The injuries ensured that he could only play in 14 matches for Arsenal last season which contributed in the decision of the Gunners not to force him to negotiate a new contract.

Welbeck has 42 England caps and was part of Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad and this shows that he can make a major impact if he stays fit.

The Manchester-born forward did not play after suffering an ankle injury during a Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon in November.

He joined Arsenal from Manchester United five years ago.

He made 142 appearances in six years at Manchester United, winning the Premier League title in 2013, before joining Arsenal for £16m where he scored 16 times.