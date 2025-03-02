Danny Welbeck named MoTM after netting late winner for Brighton against Newcastle

Former England international of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck, was named Man of the Match on Sunday afternoon after scoring the winning goal for Brighton & Hove Albion to secure a 2-1 win for the side against Newcastle United in the English FA Cup.

The experienced forward started the game from the bench but made a difference after coming on.

In the Round 16 clash hosted at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United took the lead through a penalty converted by star striker Alexander Isak.

Just before halftime, fast-rising Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh also scored for Brighton to restore parity to the game.

After a fierce battle in the second half, Danny Welbeck was introduced into the game in the 80th minute and replaced Georginio Rutter.

His inclusion changed the dynamics of the game, but it was Newcastle United that scored late through Fabian Schar.

Fortunately for Brighton, the goal was chopped off after VAR identified an offside in the buildup.

In the action that ensued in extra time, Danny Welbeck decided the contest, scoring after receiving a brilliant pass from Solly March to earn a 2-1 win for Brighton.

For his deciding strike, Danny Welbeck was named Man of the Match.

Meanwhile, the victory for Brighton & Hove Albion has sent the team into the quarter-final stage of this season’s English FA Cup.