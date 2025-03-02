Danny Welbeck scores in extra time to book quarter-final spot for Brighton in English FA Cup

Former England international of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck, showed his class on Sunday afternoon, scoring to secure a 2-1 win for Brighton & Hove Albion against Newcastle United in the English FA Cup.

The veteran made the matchday squad of his side for the tie but missed out on a starting role.

In the Round 16 clash hosted at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United took the lead through a penalty converted by star striker Alexander Isak.

Just before halftime, fast-rising Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh also scored for Brighton to restore parity to the game.

After a fierce battle in the second half, Danny Welbeck was introduced into the game in the 80th minute and replaced Georginio Rutter.

His inclusion changed the dynamics of the game, but it was Newcastle United that scored late through Fabian Schar.

Fortunately for Brighton, the goal was chopped off after VAR identified an offside in the buildup.

In the action that ensued in extra time, Danny Welbeck decided the contest, scoring after receiving a brilliant pass from Solly March to earn a 2-1 win for Brighton.

The result has sent Brighton & Hove Albion into the quarter-final stage of this season’s English FA Cup.