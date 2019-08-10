Dare-devil Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante nominated for USL MVP

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has been nominated for American United Soccer League Most Valuable Player of the season following his jaw-dropping performance for Phoenix Rising in the ongoing campaign.

The petit attacker has been at the forefront of Phoenix’s 12-game winning streak and climb to the top of the league standings, sitting tied atop the top scorer’s race with Nashville SC forward Daniel Rios on 15 goals and leading the league with 11 assists.

While the assists separate Asante from Rios, he is also been remarkably more accurate with his shooting, placing 62 percent of his efforts on target compared to Rios’ 44 percent.

Asante could become only the second player in the league’s history to become Golden Boot and assists Champions in the same year after Kevin Molino in 2014.