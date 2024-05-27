Darlington FC and Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante part ways

English lower side Darlington FC and Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante have parted way after the player's contract was mutually terminated.

Asante, 32, joined the Quakers in 2023 after he was released by Chesterfield.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian striker made just nine appearances for the side due to recurrent injuries.

After talks between the club and the player, both parties have agreed to cancel Akwasi's contract subject to FA and National League approval.

"We would like to thank Akwasi for his service with us, and wish him all the best in the future." a club statement read

Akwasi Asante joined Birmingham City in 2008, and made his debut for them in the Europa League in 2011. He made his Football League debut when on loan at Northampton, and he also had a loan spell at Shrewsbury.

After he left Birmingham, he played and was a regular scorer for Kidderminster, Solihull, Tamworth, Chester and Chesterfield.

He also played briefly for Grimsby, where he was a teammate of former Darlington manager Josh Gowling. He won promotion from the National League North with Solihull and helped Chesterfield into the National League play offs. He has scored over 100 goals in his career, including a hat trick for Chester against us in 2018.