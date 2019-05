Striker Dauda Mohammed is fit for Vitesse Arnhem's penultimate Dutch Eredivisie match against De Graafschap on Sunday.

The on-loan player suffered a minor knock during the 4-2 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam last week.

But the 21-year-old has been declared fit to feature in front of their home fans at the GelreDome (Arnhem)

Dauda has scored three goals in 12 league matches since joining during the January transfer window.

The former Asante Kotoko player is owned by Belgian giants Anderlecht.