Dauda Mohammed happy to reach play-off final for Europa League qualification with Vitesse Arnhem

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed is excited to help Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem reach the play-offs final for Europa League qualification in the Eredivisie.

Arnhem, who finished fifth in the regular season reached the final after beating Gronigen 3-1 on Tuesday evening to record a 4-3 aggregate victory.

"What a way to qualify to the play offs finals. Great team performance. Still Believe," Mohammed posted on Twitter.

On-loan Real Madrid sensation Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring just 120 seconds into the game, before experience forward Tim Matavž scored a brace to send the Vitas 3-0 up in 31 minutes.

Groningen pulled one back through Kaj Sierhuis, with 9 minutes remaining on the clock.

Vitesse Arnhem will play FC Utrecht in the final, with the winner booking a place in next season's Europa League.

Mohammed is yet to decide his future as his loan spell with the club comes to an end in the summer. He is expected to return to Anderlecht his parent club.

What a way to qualify to the play offs finals. Great team performance 🙏 Still Believe ☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/yNjvKoM7nd — Mohammed dauda (@mo_dauda) May 22, 2019

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin