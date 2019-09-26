GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 September 2019
Dauda Mohammed on cloud nine after breaking goalscoring duck for Esbjerg fB in Danish Cup
Dauda Mohammed

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed could not hide his joy after scoring a debut goal for Esbjerg fB in their 5-2 win against Marienlyst in the Danish Landspokal Cup on Wednesday.

Dauda returned to the team’s starting line-up after he was left out of their 3-1 loss against Brondby over the weekend.

The 21-year-old netted the side’s 3rd goal of the afternoon after Jesper Luaridsen and Pyry Soiri had given them a 2-1 advantage.

Mathias Munk Jensen reduced the deficit for Marienlyst but a brace from André Petre ensured the Superliga side book a place in the next round of the competition with a 5-2 victory.

Dauda lasted the entire duration of the match but there was no place for compatriot Emmanuel Oti Essigba in the matchday squad.

Dauda — who joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht this summer — took to his twitter handle to express his delight about the strike.

