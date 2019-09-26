Dauda Mohammed on cloud nine after breaking goalscoring duck for Esbjerg fB in Danish Cup

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed could not hide his joy after scoring a debut goal for Esbjerg fB in their 5-2 win against Marienlyst in the Danish Landspokal Cup on Wednesday.

Dauda returned to the team’s starting line-up after he was left out of their 3-1 loss against Brondby over the weekend.

The 21-year-old netted the side’s 3rd goal of the afternoon after Jesper Luaridsen and Pyry Soiri had given them a 2-1 advantage.

Mathias Munk Jensen reduced the deficit for Marienlyst but a brace from André Petre ensured the Superliga side book a place in the next round of the competition with a 5-2 victory.

Dauda lasted the entire duration of the match but there was no place for compatriot Emmanuel Oti Essigba in the matchday squad.

Dauda — who joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht this summer — took to his twitter handle to express his delight about the strike.

?s=21