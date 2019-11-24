GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dauda Mohammed on target as Esbjerg FB record first away win of the season

Published on: 24 November 2019

Dauda Mohammed scored a goal for the first time in the Danish Superliga to help Esbjerg FB clinch their first three points on the road this season with a 2-1 victory over Silkeborg IF on Sunday.

Mohammed, 21, netted the match winner for his side in the 70th minute as they came from a goal down to record their first away win this term.

The former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko SC forward connected a pass from his Ukrainian strike-partner Yuri Yakovenko.

Mohammed now has two goals in ten appearances in all competitions for Esbjerg this season.

Mohammed is on-loan at the Danish side from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht.

