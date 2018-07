Youngster Dauda Mohammed scored for Anderlecht's reserve side in their 5-3 win over Ajax Amsterdam in a pre-season friendly.

The former Asante Kotoko striker scored in the 46th minute to give the Purple and White a 2-1 lead.

Kayembe opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Ajax equalized through Sierhuis on 43 minutes.

Mohammed was handed a starting role alongside Francis Amuzu, Dennis Appiah and right back Emmanuel Sowah.