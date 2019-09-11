Dauda Mohammed revels in Black Meteors win over Algeria

Black Meteors forward Dauda Mohammed could not hide his excitement over the qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Yaw Yeboah came to the rescue of the Ghana U-23 team after scoring a jaw-dropping solo goal to down the young Foxes of Algeria 1-0 in Suez on Tuesday.

Ghana triumph by 2-1 on aggregate after playing a 1-1 draw with their opponents in Accra last Friday.

Dauda — who secured parity with a second half penalty for the side in the first-leg — took to Twitter to express his joy over the feat.

