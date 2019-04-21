Dauda Mohammed scores as Vitesse Arnhem stroll past PEC Zwolle

Dauda Mohammed was on target for Vitesse Arnhem as they battered PEC Zwolle 4-1 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

The Eagles went up in the 9th minute after Bryan Linssen combined superbly with Martin Ødegaard.

The lead however did not last as the visitors pulled parity through Lennart Thy in the 23rd minute.

Linssen scored his second of the afternoon when he planted his header beyond the reach of PEC goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart two minutes after recess.

Dauda Mohammed extended the lead for Leonid Slutsky's side after he poke in Thulani Serero's back heel pass in the 73rd minute before Linssen completed his hat-trick four minutes later.

Dauda has scored three league goals since joining Vitesse on loan from Anderlecht in the winter transfer window.