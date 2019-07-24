Dauda Mohammed set to stay at Anderlecht, handed number 38 jersey for the new season

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed is staying at Anderlecht for the new season after he was named in the team for the campaign.

The former Asante Kotoko player was named in player-manager Vincent Company's team for the season, and will wear the number 38 jersey.

Mohammed was closing to moving on another loan spell following his struggles to break into the first team of the Belgian giants.

However, his form in preseason has seen him gain the trust of the technical team, who are ready to give him the opportunity to shine.

Last season, the 21-year old spent half of the campaign on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, playing 16 times and scoring three goals as the Vitas reach the play-offs.