Dauda Mohammed’s final game for Vitesse Arnhem ends in tears; sees RED in Utrecht defeat

Mohammed Dauda had a disappointing end to his loan stay at Eredivisie side Vitesse after picking up a red card in their 2-0 defeat to Utrecht in the Europa League playoffs on Tuesday.

Dauda will return to RSC Anderlecht in the summer.

The former Asante Kotoko striker was given his marching orders after a dangerous tackle on Simon Gustafson.

Dauda joined the Yellow and Black lads on a six-month loan deal and was quite impressive.

The 20-year-old quickly established himself as an important figure at the club, making 16 appearances to help the club reach Eredivise Europa League playoff.

He registered one assist and scored three goals.