Dauda Mohammed's future at Anderlecht remains uncertain despite great form in Holland

In-form Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed's future at Belgian giants Anderlecht remains uncertain despite his fine form with Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The former Asante Kotoko forward has been in scintillating form for the Dutch side since joining on loan in January.

However, it is yet to be decided if he would return to Anderlecht in the summer or extend his loan stay.

Anderlecht are embarking a massive clear out in the summer to with several of their players set to leave.

Twelve players including Dauda Mohammed are yet to know their status at the club.

Mohammed has already scored three times from 12 appearances for Vittesse Arnhem and there are reports the Vitas are eager to make the loan move permanent this summer.