David Accam changes nameplate to nickname 'Titi' as tribute to late father

Philadelphia Union talisman David Accam has permanently changed the name on the back of his jersey to ''Titi'' in tribute to his father, who recently passed away.

Fans saw ''Titi'' on the back of his jersey in the 2-0 win at Cincinnati on Saturday night.

The Ghanaian winger shared the nickname with his father, and he previously sported the moniker while playing in Sweden from 2012-'14.

''It means a lot because it’s a name that me and my dad we shared," Accam confirmed postgame.

"For me, I think it’s the best way to do it. To wear 'Titi' on my back to honor my late dad.''

Last week, Accam dedicated his two-goal, one-assist in the Columbus Crew drubbing to his father.

Although it’s only two games, Accam is clearly playing with inspiration as he looks to put a dour 2018 season in the rearview mirror.

He had one goal in 23 appearances last year, acquired via trade from the Chicago Fire after recording 33 goals and 15 assists across three seasons in the Windy City.

Accam now has three goals and two assists across his last two games.